Is 'one state, one RRB' plan right solution for struggling banks?

The government is preparing a notification to implement its one state, one RRB (regional rural bank) plan. Since Goa does not have an RRB, the government may consider establishing one there.

This initiative will reduce the number of RRBs from 42 to 28 (if a new one is set up in Goa). On January 1, 493 branches of Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank in Telangana were merged with Telangana Grameena Bank, reducing the total to 42, in line with the government's restructuring strategy.

Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal each have three RRBs, the highest among states.

