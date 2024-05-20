Is the AAP imploding? Swati Maliwal episode points to the fractures within

The Aam Adami Party (AAP) seems to be on the verge of an implosion. The maverick behaviour of several of its leaders points to widening fault lines within the party.

The arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 's close aide, Bibhav Kumar, has brought the party crisis to his doorstep. The Swati Maliwal episode is likely to deepen these cracks.

The party has long been the target of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). No attempt has been spared to incapacitate the party before the general election, including the arrest of Kejriwal and several of his colleagues. The seven