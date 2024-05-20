Business Standard
Is the AAP imploding? Swati Maliwal episode points to the fractures within

Several AAP leaders are uncertain about their next political step, and some have already quit. More may desert the party either before the polling in Delhi and Punjab or after June 4

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at Civil Lines in New Delhi on Friday | Photo: PTI
File image of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal | Photo: PTI

Bharat Bhushan
5 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 10:22 AM IST
The Aam Adami Party (AAP) seems to be on the verge of an implosion. The maverick behaviour of several of its leaders points to widening fault lines within the party.

The arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide, Bibhav Kumar, has brought the party crisis to his doorstep. The Swati Maliwal episode is likely to deepen these cracks.

The party has long been the target of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). No attempt has been spared to incapacitate the party before the general election, including the arrest of Kejriwal and several of his colleagues. The seven
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party Swati Maliwal CBI Lok Sabha elections BJP

First Published: May 20 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

