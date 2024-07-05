Is the future here already?

In the bustling metropolises of Delhi and Bengaluru, a crisis is unfolding that seems ripped from the pages of science fiction. As taps run dry and groundwater levels plummet, millions of residents are grappling with a stark reality — water, once taken for granted, has become a precious commodity.

Delhi, in particular, has been oscillating between severe water shortages and flooding with the first rains of the year’s monsoon. Similarly, Bengaluru, the country's tech hub, is staring at the prospect of running out of water by 2025, as its aquifers dry up and the Cauvery river, its primary