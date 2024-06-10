Jobless youth and education

Some unemployment is natural. The natural rate of unemployment among the youth can be higher than the overall natural rate. But the actual numbers are staggering in India. A little less than one-third of graduates are unemployed, and the unemployment rate for those with secondary or higher education is nearly one in five. Why this state of affairs, and what can be done about it? Both the supply side and the demand side in the job market are important. However, the focus here is, unless otherwise specified, on the demand for jobs.

Many young people are looking for jobs, but this