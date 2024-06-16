Key portfolios allotted to loyalists, PM stays firmly in control

The constitution of the Union Council of Ministers, and the allocation of key portfolios send a clear message that the Prime Minister is firmly in control. The allies in the ruling coalition have been accommodated but relegated to relatively less important ministries. The key portfolios have gone to the loyalists in the major constituent of the ruling coalition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and there again, mostly to the ministers who held the same portfolios earlier.



The ministries dealing with the economy and logistics infrastructure, that are of interest to the exporters, importers, and businesses at large, like finance and