Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Key portfolios allotted to loyalists, PM stays firmly in control

The ministries like renewable energy, chemicals and fertilisers, communication, power, agriculture, coal and mines now have new ministers but from the BJP

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi
Premium

(Photo: PTI)

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The constitution of the Union Council of Ministers, and the allocation of key portfolios send a clear message that the Prime Minister is firmly in control. The allies in the ruling coalition have been accommodated but relegated to relatively less important ministries. The key portfolios have gone to the loyalists in the major constituent of the ruling coalition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and there again, mostly to the ministers who held the same portfolios earlier.
 
The ministries dealing with the economy and logistics infrastructure, that are of interest to the exporters, importers, and businesses at large, like finance and
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

From Smriti Irani to Arjun Munda, Modi ministers who lost 2024 LS polls

Who are the 30 Cabinet ministers in Modi's 71-strong council of ministers?

Chirag Paswan, JP Nadda: Full list of union ministers in Narendra Modi govt

Narendra Modi sworn in for third consecutive term as India's Prime Minister

Lok Sabha elections 2024: A look at India's longest-serving Prime Ministers

Traders should opt for AEO recognition

New electric vehicle scheme links lower import duty with FDI

WTO MC13 may not achieve much

Not self-reliance, focus must be on 'competitive India'

Red Sea crisis may nudge US buyers to source goods from East Asia

Data to diversification: 7 things digital lenders must do to manage risks

Back to 'political' economy

Return of 'coalition dharma'

Is Nabfid the answer to India's infra woes?

Which way the Sangh blows

Topics : India Prime Minister Government Council of Ministers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon