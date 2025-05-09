Friday, May 09, 2025 | 01:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Opinion / Columns / Kinetic response, escalatory ladder & off-ramp: Pahalgam marks shift

Kinetic response, escalatory ladder & off-ramp: Pahalgam marks shift

Pahalgam was the first step on the escalatory ladder. Kinetic action implies use of military force to deliver a message. India took that step up the ladder on the intervening night of May 6-7

In a significant diplomatic break between India and Pakistan in years, Islamabad on Thursday suspended all bilateral agreements with New Delhi in response to India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.
Premium

Shekhar Gupta
4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 1:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Three interconnected expressions have acquired currency in our conversations since April 22, the outrage in Pahalgam. These are kinetic response, escalatory ladder, and off-ramp.
 
Before these, however, comes a term used so rarely these days, it sounds exotic: casus belli. I am employing Latin despite my first venerable news editor late D N Singh’s orders to never use “foreign” until an English alternative was available. Somehow, cause to justify conflict or war does not sound so convincing.
 
The casus belli in this case is Pahalgam and it is astounding — and disappointing — how it has faded from not just
BS Opinion Pahalgam attack Operation Sindoor Defence ministry

