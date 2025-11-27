Labour codes a step in right direction, but face a long road of reforms

Mumbai in the 1970s and ’80s was a warning written in soot. Mills and factories that had once powered the city were in lockouts or declared sick. India’s industrial licensing regime would not allow those firms to live. India’s labour laws would not allow those firms to die. While waiting for closure permissions from labour inspectors, job opportunities ossified. Rules that claimed to protect workers in practice, killed jobs and trapped capital.

This history of industrial disputes has cast a long shadow over every debate on labour reform. On November 21, India to great credit brought