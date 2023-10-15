close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

Land leasing needs a sound law

The concept of imposing limits on land ownership and acquiring surplus land for allocation to landless people, in fact, seldom served its intended objective of equitable distribution of farmland

farmers
Premium

Surinder Sud
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 10:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Abrogating the ceiling on agricultural holdings and legalising land leasing are the two reforms that the farm sector vitally needs. While land ceiling has lost its relevance because most large holdings have already been divided and fragmented into smaller pieces on being passed on to succeeding generations, legal validation of land leasing is imperative to ensure jurisdictional security to both landowners and tenants. Only a statutory regime that safeguards the rights and interests of both proprietors and tenants can check
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Irdai's recent reforms will help expand the market

Checkmate for Chinese firms in India's growing reinsurance market

12 states to get Rs 66,413 crore in incentives for power sector reforms

Net office leasing rises to 18-month high of 10.37 mn sq ft in Jul-Sep: JLL

The puzzles of defence economics

Doctor liable for shortfall in standard of duty

The new pitch for bond dealers to bat on

Beyond the war in Gaza

The lady who deserved better

Topics : BS Opinion agriculture economy Land leasing Indian agriculture

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, ENG vs AFG LiveGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitIndia vs Pakistan World Cup encountersOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon