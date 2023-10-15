Land leasing needs a sound law

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Abrogating the ceiling on agricultural holdings and legalising land leasing are the two reforms that the farm sector vitally needs. While land ceiling has lost its relevance because most large holdings have already been divided and fragmented into smaller pieces on being passed on to succeeding generations, legal validation of land leasing is imperative to ensure jurisdictional security to both landowners and tenants. Only a statutory regime that safeguards the rights and interests of both proprietors and tenants can check