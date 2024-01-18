Landscaping growth with tech

Land, a vital factor of production, plays a pivotal role in economic growth. For the world’s most populous country, escalating pressure on land calls for efficient land management practices. Yet, inefficiencies persist, often due to deep-rooted vested interests. Consequently, the untapped economic potential of land remains suboptimally harnessed. Recent reforms and technology interventions are changing the landscape, though more needs to be done.

Economists emphasise that geospatial information can contribute 0.5 per cent to annual gross domestic product growth. Although Geographic Information System (GIS) as a commercial technology has been available since 1981 when Esri made ArcInfo accessible, its governmental use