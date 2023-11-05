Let bankers play like Rahul Dravid

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, a cricket aficionado, wants all who bat on the banking and non-banking finance turf, and the stakeholders, to play long term — like Rahul Dravid. That’s his message to the entire financial sector, delivered at this newspaper’s BFSI Summit in Mumbai last week.

Dravid, often called “Mr Dependable” and “The Wall”, signifies the three Cs that are essential ingredients for success — commitment, consistency and class. He stood out for his hard