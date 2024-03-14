Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Let's Get Real About Rates

Given myriad cross currents across inflation, growth and financial stability, monetary policy in 2024 will have to cross the river by feeling the stones

msme, economic growth
Premium

Sajjid Z Chinoy
11 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 11:30 PM IST
As the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) and European Central Bank (ECB) get closer to start cutting rates, pressure will rise on the central banks in emerging markets to follow suit. This is not because growth is stalling. Au contraire, growth has consistently surprised to the upside across much of the global economy last year. Encouragingly, this growth resilience has carried over into 2024, with global growth tracking close to trend this quarter.

Instead, the reason commonly proffered for monetary easing is that real rates are prohibitively high. This may apply to some advanced economies that undertook the most aggressive
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

RBI Monetary Policy Committee meet: Check date, time and what to expect

RBI monetary policy announcement: When, where to watch and what to expect?

Pharma regulation: A complex problem

Embracing 'Make Products in India'

India's startup scorecard

Kudos to Mint Street mandarins

Cities don't have to sink in waste

Topics : India inflation monetary policy Financial Stability Report US Federal Reserve BS Opinion European Central Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon