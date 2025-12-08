Let some capital flow out, so more can flow in: Why this matters

One of the most striking shifts in India’s capital market ecosystem in recent years has been the rise of the Indian household as the country’s largest provider of risk capital. This is a structural transformation that is reshaping the engines of capital formation and influencing incentives for both issuers and global investors.

While a welcome trend, it carries implications that merit informed policy debate.

As the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has highlighted, retail participation in securities markets has seen more than a threefold increase over the past five years, to over 136 million unique investors now. Reflecting