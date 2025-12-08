Monday, December 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Let some capital flow out, so more can flow in: Why this matters

Let some capital flow out, so more can flow in: Why this matters

India has made the first leg very efficient; the next phase should be to gradually strengthen the second and third

Sebi
premium

Ananth Narayan
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the most striking shifts in India’s capital market ecosystem in recent years has been the rise of the Indian household as the country’s largest provider of risk capital. This is a structural transformation that is reshaping the engines of capital formation and influencing incentives for both issuers and global investors. 
 
While a welcome trend, it carries implications that merit informed policy debate.
 
As the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has highlighted, retail participation in securities markets has seen more than a threefold increase over the past five years, to over 136 million unique investors now. Reflecting
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : SEBI Economy & Policy Analysis BS Opinion GDP growth
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon