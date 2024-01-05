Live the moment, maximise it

The New Year always triggers new thoughts —and new resolutions.
For 2024, I decided to pick myself a very uniquely Japanese concept — ichi-go ichi-e, a four-character idiom from The Land of the Rising Sun that describes treasuring the unrepeatable nature of a moment. The term has been roughly translated as “for this time only”, and “once in a life-time”, but the English versions don’t do justice to the Japanese original. Literally translated ichi (one) go (time) ichi (one) e meeting/ encounter), means one opportunity, one encounter. Ichi-go ichi-e embodies the philosophy that every moment spent in an encounter should
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper