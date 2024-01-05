Live the moment, maximise it

For 2024, I decided to pick myself a very uniquely Japanese concept — ichi-go ichi-e, a four-character idiom from The Land of the Rising Sun that describes treasuring the unrepeatable nature of a moment. The term has been roughly translated as “for this time only”, and “once in a life-time”, but the English versions don’t do justice to the Japanese original. Literally translated ichi (one) go (time) ichi (one) e meeting/ encounter), means one opportunity, one encounter. Ichi-go ichi-e embodies the philosophy that every moment spent in an encounter should

The New Year always triggers new thoughts —and new resolutions.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com