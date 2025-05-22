Low inflation is India's tailwind, rate cuts need to watch for global risks

India’s inflation has entered a new phase. After six years of battling above-target inflation, through the pandemic, wars and food price shocks, headline inflation finally appears set to sustainably undershoot the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) midpoint target of 4 per cent in 2025-26. If this disinflationary trajectory holds, the scope for monetary policy to support growth would be much greater than most expect.

Why sub-4 per cent inflation is here to stay

While a sustained period of sub-4 per cent inflation sounds ambitious, we see multiple favourable demand- and supply-side factors.

First, the starting point is benign. Headline inflation