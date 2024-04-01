Lower inequality amid slower growth: A mixed bag

The government of India published “The factsheet of household consumption expenditure survey (HCES) 2022-23”, the first HCES after a gap of 11 years. Not surprisingly, it garnered a lot of attention, which will increase further after the detailed data/report is released.



There are two important facts that emerge from the factsheet: 1) the (consumption-based) inequality measured by the Gini coefficient has declined in the past 11 years (i.e., between 2011-12 and 2022-23) at a much faster pace than the fall witnessed in the past; and 2) the average consumption growth in the past 11 years has weakened compared to the