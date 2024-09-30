Make in India at 10: A vision for global manufacturing leadership

On this momentous occasion of 10 years of the Make in India, it’s time to reflect on the transformational journey India has undertaken towards the mission of making itself a global manufacturing hub. Since the launch of Make in India on September 25, 2014, the government has been consistently working towards a facilitative policy regime for businesses in manufacturing. Globally also, the mission has resonated well.

India’s manufacturing landscape has been reshaped, foreign investments have surged, and the ease of doing business has significantly improved. The success of Make in India has been driven by several landmark reforms,