Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Managing inflation: RBI's MPC has faced external challenges since inception

Managing inflation: RBI's MPC has faced external challenges since inception

It is important to ensure that headline inflation is aligned with the target, which will further enhance the credibility of the FIT framework

Since its inception, the RBI’s monetary policy committee has confronted significant external challenges in managing inflation in India
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Janak Raj
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934, was amended in 2016 to introduce a flexible inflation targeting (FIT) framework in the country. This was a momentous occasion in the history of India’s monetary policy, as it marked the beginning of monetary policy decisions being made by a six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), consisting of three internal and three external members.

Until then, the governor of the RBI had the sole power to take monetary policy decisions. Although the RBI had constituted a Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) in July 2005, it lacked statutory backing. The MPC was
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion economic growth MPC monetary policy committee

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon