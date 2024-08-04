Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Microbes are helping businesses become green

Engineering biology is helping a wide range of industries to deploy and benefit from new molecules. It creates or redesigns biological systems for various uses

Enzymes, microbes and yeast are driving global industries to climate-friendly processes. Engineering biology doesn’t receive the attention it deserves but it is a field that is steadily impacting nearly every industry in the world. Simply put, engine
Premium

Representative Picture

Pranjal Sharma
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Enzymes, microbes and yeast are driving global industries to climate-friendly processes. Engineering biology doesn’t receive the attention it deserves but it is a field that is steadily impacting nearly every industry in the world. Simply put, engineering biology involves using naturally-occurring substances in animals and plants for industrial purposes. Technology has allowed scientists to extract ingredients from nature, edit and sequence DNA and create engineered microorganisms to deploy in several manufacturing applications. 

Several technologies are involved in accelerating this frontier of industrial science, said a recent report by CapGemini Research Institute (CRI) titled ‘Unlocking the Potential of Engineering
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

No rate cut, but dovish undertone likely

Best of BS Opinion: Delhi's new political economy, Back and forth in time

Back and forth in time

Delhi's new political economy

Great coaching scam & abomination

Topics : BS Opinion Technology Green Infrastructure microbes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon