Business Standard

Sunday, January 26, 2025 | 09:43 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Microfinance sector seeks support to tackle its several challenges

Microfinance sector seeks support to tackle its several challenges

Microfinance has shown capability and resilience in every crisis: Demonetisation or Covid-19. Attention to the issues it faces can make the sector even more vibrant

Microfinance, mutual fund
Premium

Jiji Mammen
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microfinance plays a crucial role in fostering financial inclusion. It is an industry that supports almost 120-140 million households (through self-help group bank linkage and joint liability group, or JLG, model of lending) and caters to almost half the households: From bottom of the pyramid. The JLG model alone supports around 80 million households, with Rs 4 trillion loans outstanding. 
The sector faces several challenges; an important one is the perception that loans are priced at “usurious” rates. It is a fact that microfinance institutions’ (MFIs) loans have a higher cost than bank loans. Since they borrow money from higher
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Reserve Bank of India microfinance industry Demonetisation MFIs BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon