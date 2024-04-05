Monetary policy review: Optimism on growth, caution on inflation

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das during a press conference after delivering the Monetary Policy Statement, at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Friday, April 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)

There is no surprise in the first monetary policy of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent; the stance of the policy too remains the same — “withdrawal of accommodation”.

Five of the six members of the Indian central bank’s rate-setting panel have voted for the status quo on both the policy rate as well as the stance.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das doesn’t lose any opportunity to emphasise that the central bank wants to bottle the inflation genie at 4