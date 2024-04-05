Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Monetary policy review: Optimism on growth, caution on inflation

Five of the six members of the RBI's MPC panel have voted for the status quo on both the policy rate and stance

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das during a press conference after delivering the Monetary Policy Statement, at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Friday, April 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Premium

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das during a press conference after delivering the Monetary Policy Statement, at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Friday, April 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 11:20 PM IST
There is no surprise in the first monetary policy of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent; the stance of the policy too remains the same — “withdrawal of accommodation”. 

Five of the six members of the Indian central bank’s rate-setting panel have voted for the status quo on both the policy rate as well as the stance.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das doesn’t lose any opportunity to emphasise that the central bank wants to bottle the inflation genie at 4
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

RBI Monetary policy committee outcome: Financial terms you must know

Can Europe's economy exceed expectations in 2024?

BJP has an ambitious target

Talking climate with kids

The passing of the technocrat age

Solar manufacturing challenge

Topics : BS Opinion RBI Policy RBI repo rate monetary policy committee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon