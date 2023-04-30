MOOWR scheme made less attractive

In October 2019, the finance ministry introduced the Manufacture and Other Operations in Warehouse (No.2) Regulations (MOOWR), 2019, vastly simplifying the scheme for manufacturing in bonded warehouses and making it more attractive. Now, amendments in the Customs Act, 1962, made through the Finance Act, 2023, that will take effect at a date to be notified later, make the scheme a lot less attractive.
The government conceived the MOOWR in response to a panel ruling at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that held the export oriented units (EOU) scheme, special economic zones (SEZ) scheme and export promotion capital goods (EPCG) scheme as incompatible with the disciplines under some WTO agreements. MOOWR is a duty deferment scheme under which the licensees operating under Section 65 of the Customs Act, 1962, can import their capital goods and inputs required for production in a bonded warehouse without payment of any duties or taxes. The duties or taxes so deferred
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or