Move fast on high-speed rail: India must define its own path and strategy

When the first Rajdhani left Delhi for Howrah on March 1, 1969, at 5:30 pm, it collapsed a journey that took more than 24 hours to 17 hours. The ticket price was ₹280 for air-conditioned (AC) first class and ₹90 for AC chair car. The glistening red and white fully AC train, with quality meals thrown in, zipped past iconic stations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at 120 km per hour

without stopping. It is amusing to recall that many editorials then branded it “elitist” and a luxury that a poverty-stricken India could ill afford.

Well, the transformational agenda now is