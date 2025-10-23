MP, Andhra Pradesh show how states can grow by leveraging farm strengths

There is near unanimity that states will play a pivotal role in India’s future economic growth. For accelerated growth, it’s widely accepted that states will have to push their manufacturing and services sectors by undertaking factor-market reforms — reducing the price of land, ushering in flexible labour laws, among others — and strengthening cities, since agriculture is assumed to be inherently slower-growing.

The performance of fast-growing states like Gujarat and Karnataka, which have grown their real gross domestic product (GDP) in excess of 8 per cent per annum in the last decade, driven by manufacturing and