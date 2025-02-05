Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 10:58 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / MPC should wait and watch as global risks complicate rate decisions

MPC should wait and watch as global risks complicate rate decisions

Global uncertainty demands caution on monetary policy

lending
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is meeting this week for the final time this financial year. This is also its first meeting since Sanjay Malhotra assumed office as governor. Market participants will closely watch the outcome of the meeting on Friday, as it comes soon after the Union Budget. Several analysts believe this is the right time to begin the easing cycle, primarily for two reasons. First, growth in the Indian economy has slowed considerably. The First Advance Estimates of the statistics department for the current year shows the economy will grow
Topics : monetary policy MPC RBI

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon