Municipal fiscal reforms crucial for addressing urban governance challenges

Over 50 per cent of municipal corporations generate less than half their revenue independently, while government transfers rose by over 20 per cent in 2022–23, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) recent report on municipal finances.

Decentralising local governance is crucial to empowering municipal bodies with greater administrative autonomy and financial independence. Strengthening municipal revenue streams is not merely a financial necessity but a fundamental requirement for effective urban governance. Municipalities can develop more responsive and sustainable urban management strategies by diversifying income sources and enhancing fiscal capabilities.

Effective municipal finance management involves a dual approach that necessitates