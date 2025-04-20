Name-based search: Key to unlocking unclaimed assets across sectors

Once upon a time, there was a kingdom of hardworking but forgetful people. They saved diligently and, by custom, entrusted their wealth to jewellers in the form of gold jewellery. Some inscribed their full names on the items. Others marked only their initials.

Most returned to reclaim their jewellery. But a sizeable number moved away, forgot, or passed away without informing their heirs. Over time, the price of gold soared. What were once modest deposits became items of conside­rable value. Some jewellers began treating the unclaimed jewellery as their own.

Alarmed, the King ordered all such items transferred to the