Navigating 'we are like that only' India: Complex, curious, and delightful

Last week, the “when exactly is Diwali” confusion swept through many parts of the country, with the Amavasya that marks the main day spilling into two calendar days. A charming Diwali greetings video from the French embassy (though who can be sure these days of the provenance of anything digital) was a humorous take on this, with the suggestion that both days be celebration days and the chief of mission saying “whether it’s on the 20??-ʰ or 21ˢ??- of October, the lights of Diwali always shine bright”.

This columnist, who has been trying to explain