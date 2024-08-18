Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Need far-reaching reforms for India to be developed nation

Need far-reaching reforms for India to be developed nation

Since 1990, 34 middle-income economies covering only around 250 million people have managed to shift to high-income status

economic recovery, reforms, policy, policies, revival, economy, growth, gdp, market
Premium

illustration: Binay Sinha

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In his Independence Day speech, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for suggestions on how India can become a developed nation by 2047. While there would be enough responses from a cross section of people and institutions in India to help the government formulate necessary policies, It would be worthwhile to consider the recommendations of the latest World Development Report 2024 (WDR) on what the developing countries need to do to become developed economies.
 
The WDR, prepared by economists at World Bank and released in the beginning of this month, says that developing countries must avoid stagnation
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon