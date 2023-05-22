close

Need to go beyond GDP

The need to complement purely GDP-based progress with alternative measures of economic and societal progress is now being suggested as a new reference point for measuring quality growth

Sachin Chaturvedi & G A Tadas
Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 10:25 PM IST
GDP has long served as an indicator of development. In terms of traditional utility theory, there was an apparent connection between more income and higher well-being, measured by the consumption levels of food, shelter, clothing, and health care. However, studies have revealed that higher income levels do not necessarily mean greater well-being especially in the context of adverse impacts on climate change, biodiversity loss, inter-species balance, lack of access to basic amenities, social inequality, and increased stress levels.
It is increasingly being recognised that a focus on GDP growth alone cannot address problems of climate change, education, health care development, and governance. The need to complement purely GDP-based progress with alternative measures of economic and societal progress is now being suggested as a new reference point for measuring quality growth.
Nature, biodiversity and ecological balance
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

