Nepal's Gen Z know who they are against; but who are they fighting for?

“Discord” is the social-media platform Nepal’s newest political group, GenZ, is currently using to hold consultations. Nothing could be more apt.

The paroxysm of rage that lasted 40-odd hours and spilled out countrywide earlier this week has led to the destruction of property to which no value can be put. Singha Durbar, the soaring edifice built in Baroque style in Kathmandu, for instance, was constructed in 1908 as a private residence, later repurposed as the secretariat and the Prime Minister’s office. Today, it lies virtually gutted. So do the Supreme Court; most of the Nepal Parliament; offices of chief development