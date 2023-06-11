close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Neuro feedback devices that read your mind are here

Mind-reading devices read the movement of pupils, heart rates and brain impulses. They will be able to predict human movement, action and thought

Pranjal Sharma
neuro, medical, brain, pharma
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 6:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A range of medical, entertainment and enterprise possibilities have gained ground with the mainstream applications of neuro feedback devices. 
Medical experts have been working on understanding the complexity of the brain for centuries. Recent decades have witnessed various breakthroughs where impulses from the brain have been articulated for human understanding. 
The neuro feedback feature in Apple’s augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) headset Vision Pro has brought the concept of “mind reading” devices into mainstream application. 
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

WWDC23 highlights: Apple Vision Pro, platform updates, Macs, more announced

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow

WWDC 2023: MacBook Air 15 to MR headset, what to expect from Apple event

Video calls will soon be 3D meetings

The fastest evolution in technology history

India has begun to create its own tech

Magnetic levitation on the shop floor

Regulation tech for financial risk planning

Stellar show by banks, but will it continue?

India's exports to grow dramatically on the back of dynamic trade strategy

Pedigree, past & present

India's deprived households as partners in growth and wellbeing

Gehlot and Pilot: The Congress's hard lot

Topics : Augmented reality medical Pharma virtual reality Apple Technology

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Neuro feedback devices that read your mind are here

neuro, medical, brain, pharma
4 min read

Stellar show by banks, but will it continue?

Bank, Banking, PSBs
8 min read

India's exports to grow dramatically on the back of dynamic trade strategy

Prof Rakesh Mohan Joshi
5 min read

Most Popular

Stellar show by banks, but will it continue?

Bank, Banking, PSBs
8 min read

Neuro feedback devices that read your mind are here

neuro, medical, brain, pharma
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon