New Labour Codes: The main challenge with Indian policy is its execution

India’s new labour Codes — four sweeping laws meant to replace 29 fusty statutes — promise to simplify compliance, broaden social security, and grant firms the flexibility to hire, fire, and grow. But then, India has a habit of announcing reforms that look splendid but get bungled on execution. Will the new Codes join this tradition? The country’s recent economic reforms have followed this predictable arc: Ambitious legislation drafted in New Delhi, halting implementation in the states, and an eventual outcome far removed from the intent. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), for instance, was intended to be a swift