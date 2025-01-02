Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 10:26 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Next steps in fiscal management: Road map needed for debt, deficit targets

Next steps in fiscal management: Road map needed for debt, deficit targets

The Central government debt is projected to decline from 58.1 per cent of GDP in 2023-24 to 56.8 per cent in 2024-25

budget
Premium

Rajesh Kumar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Budget for 2025-26 will be presented in a few weeks. While various stakeholders have their own expectations, this column will focus primarily on the management of government finances, extending beyond just the upcoming Budget. Reports suggest that the Union government would aim to contain the fiscal deficit at 4.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025-26. This means it will achieve the medium-term target set after the pandemic, which will be a significant achievement and must be appreciated. However, the debate is what happens next. In the July Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Fiscal Deficit Financial markets Union Budget Gross domestic product BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon