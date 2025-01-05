Not a great start for India's importers and exporters in the New Year

The importers ended the last year with apprehensions about more non-tariff barriers and the exporters began the new year with worries about a more difficult global trading environment and withdrawal of some government support.

Last week, the government imposed minimum import prices for soda ash and brought low ash metallurgical coke under import licensing. The Director General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) issued various notifications relating to imports of polyvinyl chloride resin, rubber vulcanisation chemical sulfenamide accelerators, untreated fused silica, halo-butyl rubber, soft ferrite cores, and toluene di-isocyanate. Earlier