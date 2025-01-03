Novak Djokovic's achievements overshadowed in debate over tennis' GOAT

In the ever contentious debate over the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) label among the Big Three of the tennis world, Novak Djokovic, the youngest of them, tends to get short shrift. Is it his clinical, high-percentage brand of tennis that works against him? Sure, when compared with Roger Federer’s fluent grace, including that incomparable single-handed backhand, or the exciting power tennis that Rafael Nadal brought to the game, with those vicious top spins and thundering overhead smashes.

Now 37 years, and as he prepares to take his 100th ATP tour title at the Brisbane International, the numbers for Djokovic