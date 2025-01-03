Business Standard

Novak Djokovic's achievements overshadowed in debate over tennis' GOAT

Novak Djokovic's achievements overshadowed in debate over tennis' GOAT

The unanswerable question, of course, is whether Djokovic is the GOAT. That's a complex issue over which fans will forever bicker

Novak Djokovic (Photo: PTI)

Kanika Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

In the ever contentious debate over the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) label among the Big Three of the tennis world, Novak Djokovic, the youngest of them, tends to get short shrift. Is it his clinical, high-percentage brand of tennis that works against him? Sure, when compared with Roger Federer’s fluent grace, including that incomparable single-handed backhand, or the exciting power tennis that Rafael Nadal brought to the game, with those vicious top spins and thundering overhead smashes.
 
Now 37 years, and as he prepares to take his 100th ATP tour title at the Brisbane International, the numbers for Djokovic
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Tennis sports BS Opinion

