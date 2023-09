These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

G20 Summit Delhi: 4 Ways in which the G20 Declaration will accelerate ESG

Jan Ashirwad Yatra: All you need to know about BJP's outreach programme

Have not quit politics, will contest next election, says Uma Bharti

PM reaches Bhopal, to lay foundation of projects worth over Rs 50,700 cr

Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?

Does the BJP really need a new Constitution?

Many years back I read a book on China by the historian W J F Jenner, The Tyranny of History: The Roots of China’s Crisis, where he describes one of

The call for ‘One nation, one election’ has only been the most recent salvo in a whole barrage of actions meant to promote a centralised nation-state based on Hindu majoritarianism

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com