Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Onwards to Viksit Bharat

Initiating policy reforms on the priorities outlined in the Budget without delay is crucial for India's developmental goal

developed India
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

M Govinda Rao
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:56 PM IST
After the noise and euphoria following the Union Budget presentation, it is now time to take a filtered look at the medium and long-term strategies and policy interventions needed to make India a developed country.  According to the World Bank’s definition, a developed country in fiscal 2025 has a per capita gross national income (GNI) of $14,005.  India’s GNI is estimated at $2,600, implying that to leapfrog into the developed country club, India must multiply its per capita GNI by 5.3 times.  This translates into an average annual growth of about 7.5 per cent in per capita
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Racing to the bottom

Best of BS Opinion: Making things better, search for competition, more

Inflation targeting without food is no solution

Avoiding quota dystopia

Mistaken notice

Topics : BS Opinion Gross domestic product Union Budget population

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon