Operation Sindoor: India needs information-defence, not just rebuttals

During Operation Sindoor, a new kind of battlefield emerged — one fought not with missiles and machines, but with narratives and misinformation. False stories surged from all directions, each crafted to manipulate perception, sow confusion, and gain the upper hand in the arena of public opinion. Though fact-checking units worked diligently, they simply could not compete with the speed and seduction of a well told lie. The reality of the Information Age is that the real is the first to be lost, and the central battle is how to reclaim it.

Disinformation spreads fast because it’s mostly told as stories,