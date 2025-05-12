Operation Sindoor: Information dimension emerges as key battlefront

Operation Sindoor, successfully undertaken by India under the leadership of Narendra Modi, has seen a series of calibrated punitive actions against Pakistan following the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. While news trickles in on the depth and breadth of India’s strikes into Pakistan, an important aspect of Operation Sindoor is the information theatre that has manifested along several dimensions and characterised by a multitude of actors. Preceding Operation Sindoor by more than a week and in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attack, the misinformation campaign started by Pakistan first attempted to create a false narrative of the attack being