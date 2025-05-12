Monday, May 12, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Operation Sindoor: Information dimension emerges as key battlefront

Operation Sindoor: Information dimension emerges as key battlefront

The several days leading up to Operation Sindoor saw a series of measures being taken by India, which shaped the dominant narratives within the information theatre

Operation Sindoor. The image shared by Indian Army on X giving confirmation of the strikes carried out by India in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the wake of Pahalgam terror attacks.
Premium

Operation Sindoor not only went far beyond both Uri and Balakot with its strikes on terror-related sites inside Pakistan, it rewrote the rules of engagement

Shashi Shekhar Vempati
7 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Operation Sindoor, successfully undertaken by India under the leadership of Narendra Modi, has seen a series of calibrated punitive actions against Pakistan following the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. While news trickles in on the depth and breadth of India’s strikes into Pakistan, an important aspect of Operation Sindoor is the information theatre that has manifested along several dimensions and characterised by a multitude of actors. Preceding Operation Sindoor by more than a week and in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attack, the misinformation campaign started by Pakistan first attempted to create a false narrative of the attack being
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Narendra Modi Operation Sindoor India-Pakistan conflict terrorist attacks Pahalgam attack Indian military Indus Waters Treaty media industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon