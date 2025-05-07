Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 11:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Operation Sindoor mix: Surprise, optics and audacity define Indian strikes

Operation Sindoor mix: Surprise, optics and audacity define Indian strikes

Everybody in Pakistan, and indeed in India, knew strikes were a matter of not 'whether' but 'when'. The Modi govt utilised these 14 days after Pahalgam to build an impression that there was no hurry

missile attack, India Pakistan conflict, operation sindoor
Premium

Damaged rooftop of Belal mosque in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, after it was hit by an Indian missile. (Photo: Reuters)

Shekhar Gupta
5 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Many analytical takeaways and lessons will emerge from Operation Sindoor in the course of time. Who knows, if there are more episodes left in this story, and what the next might be. 
For now, let’s follow our familiar three-example rule and examine some standout points from the operation. 
The first, of course, is how one secures surprise when the other side has been in a most heightened state of alert for 14 days, fully mobilised, assets airborne, missiles locked and loaded. 
The second — the optics, packaging and headline management for India’s riskiest moment in a generation. 
And third, the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Operation Sindoor BS Opinion Shekhar Gupta Pahalgam attack

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon