Operation Sindoor must push India to reorient priorities, alliances

After the Pahalgam massacre of innocents and Operation Sindoor, India is faced with a brutal reality check. First, even though we achieved what we set out to do — raising the costs of terrorism for Pakistan — the ground has shifted beneath us. China is doubling down on backing Pakistan, and it is joined by Islamic countries like Turkey and Azerbaijan. One can be sure that the grand HQ of world terrorism will be rearmed and supported economically by China and other allies. Then, there is also the porous eastern border and an increasingly unfriendly regime in Bangladesh.

The United