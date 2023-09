These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Stopping by at Galathea Bay

A new direction for direct taxes

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Flights to charger: How to prepare for your European holiday break

Until half a century ago, the conventional Western view of the West’s (mostly Europe and US) remarkable economic rise since 1700 was explained in terms of scientific progress, technological innovations,

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com