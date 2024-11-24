Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Other side of financialisation: Unsecured loans flowing into stock market?

Other side of financialisation: Unsecured loans flowing into stock market?

There's been a dramatic rise in loans against gold in the past one year, but growth in unsecured loans is slowing. Bank loans to the NBFC sector have also dipped

Rupee
Premium

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
7 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Going beyond moral suasion, the RBI had, last November, jacked up the risk weightage for unsecured loans from 100 per cent to 125 per cent. This raised the capital requirement for such loans and made them costlier for borrowers
  Nine out of 10 individual traders lost money in the futures and options (F&O) segment of the stock market in three years between 2021-2022 (FY22) and FY24, a study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) points out. An estimated 11.3 million retail investors collectively lost Rs 1.81 trillion during the three years (an average of Rs 2
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion NBFCs Unsecured bank loans finance sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon