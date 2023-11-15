Our cities are choking

The recent weeks have resurrected sombre memories of the pandemic when streets were crowded with individuals donning N95 masks while going about their daily routines. However, this time, the looming threat has not been metaphorical but literal — an actual cloud of smog enveloped the national capital, akin to a lovelorn lover reuniting with her beloved after an extended separation.

In recent years, the winter season in India, particularly in the north and north-western regions, has unfortunately been ushered in by the unwelcome arrival of air pollution. A decade ago, mornings would begin with a refreshing breeze gently caressing our noses. Regrettably, factors such as burgeoning traffic, stubble burning, increased industrial presence on the city outskirts, fireworks, and extensive construction have