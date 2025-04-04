Friday, April 04, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Parenting in the time of social media: Lessons from 'Adolescence'

Parenting in the time of social media: Lessons from 'Adolescence'

The series Adolescence should make middle-class parents reflect on gendered attitudes, especially those relying on digital shortcuts over real parenting

Stephen Graham's show 'Adolescence'
Premium

Stephen Graham's show 'Adolescence'

Kanika Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Globalisation as an economic trend may be receding from view but Netflix, a product of the globalised digital age, has unwittingly sparked a global conversation for parents with its powerful crime drama series Adolescence. With 24.3 million views in its first three days, Adolescence  topped the streaming service’s global charts and was the most watched series in 71 countries — including India.
 
Series co-creator and actor Stephen Graham is bemused by this worldwide success. In an interview with Rolling Stones magazine, he said, “I got a text from a mate of mine, telling me how big Adolescence is in India.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Social Media TV shows

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon