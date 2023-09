These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

AI can transform school education, minimise drudgery to improve quality

Slums in the urban ecosystem

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

LIVE: Release caste census data conducted by Cong, says Gandhi to govt

Telangana congress leader assures caste census if voted to power at Centre

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Back in 1981, four southern states (Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu) accounted for a sixth of national economic activity. The four are now five, with Telangana having been

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com