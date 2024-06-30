Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Perils of keeping surplus money in bank accounts

Keeping surplus money in the bank account has become risky. Bank employees sometimes target such money to mis-sell products

bank banks banking
Premium

Representative Picture

Harsh Roongta
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the 1970s, Jack, a United States (US) citizen, wanted to marry Anna, a citizen of the Communist Soviet Union. To get approval, Jack was asked to get a document from the US authorities certifying he was not married. This was a clever bureaucratic ploy for rejecting his application. Getting the US authorities to certify a negative fact — that Jack was not married — was an impossible task.

I recalled this story while reading a Mumbai High Court decision requiring a bank to refund Rs 77 lakh that had been debited from a company called PSAPL’s bank
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

PremiumBond, dollar bond

A milestone on bond street

Connectivity has ranged from okay to terrible, making streaming a challenge. I use multiple service providers and devices and there seem to be few places where all three private service providers offer fast, stable connectivity. Using a VPN to stream

Best of BS Opinion: Navigating hype-reality divide, Attracting Netravalkars

China flag

The risky business of standing up to Beijing

PremiumConnectivity has ranged from okay to terrible, making streaming a challenge. I use multiple service providers and devices and there seem to be few places where all three private service providers offer fast, stable connectivity. Using a VPN to stream

Navigating the hype-reality divide

Premiumjobs

A new paradigm for creating jobs

Topics : BS Opinion bank accounts surplus cash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon