Politics, exit polls, market and retails investors

Since the 50-share Nifty plunged 5.93 per cent to 21,884.5 on June 4, its worst fall in a little over four years, here’s the jibe that has been doing the rounds of Dalal Street: “Don’t listen to those who are not Sebi-registered investor advisers”

On June 6, two days after the Lok Sabha election results were declared. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were “directly involved” in what he described as the biggest “stock market scam”, and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) Piyush Goyal lost no time in refuting Gandhi’s charges. Meanwhile, the stock market rose for three successive days till Friday, June 7, to wipe out the losses of June 4.

Let’s not get into the allegations and counter-allegations. Instead, let’s look at what happened in the market