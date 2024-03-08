Preserving the magic

Before applauding Martin Scorsese for his dazzling array of cinematic masterpieces, punctuated with captivating storytelling, stellar performances, and mind-bending music, the ardent film buff would do well to doff her hat to the auteur for being a passionate champion in film preservation.

Over the years, Mr Scorsese, 81, has assiduously preserved world cinema’s heritage like a precious family treasure. Last month, he teamed up with dear friend George Lucas (who created the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises) to restore Ghatashraddha, a seminal film on social dogmas and religious orthodoxy helmed by the doyen of Kannada cinema, Girish Kasaravalli.

The