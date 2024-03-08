Sensex (    %)
                             
Preserving the magic

Martin Scorsese's rich legacy not only includes a compelling oeuvre but also the numerous films he has preserved and restored for future generations to cherish

Martin Scorsese | Photo: Bloomberg
Martin Scorsese | Photo: Bloomberg

Vishal Menon
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 11:09 PM IST
Before applauding Martin Scorsese for his dazzling array of cinematic masterpieces, punctuated with captivating storytelling, stellar performances, and mind-bending music, the ardent film buff would do well to doff her hat to the auteur for being a passionate champion in film preservation.

Over the years, Mr Scorsese, 81, has assiduously preserved world cinema’s heritage like a precious family treasure. Last month, he teamed up with dear friend George Lucas (who created the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises) to restore Ghatashraddha, a seminal film on social dogmas and religious orthodoxy helmed by the doyen of Kannada cinema, Girish Kasaravalli.

The
First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

