'Prior export proceeds realisation must for refund on export of services'

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Can we get RoDTEP benefits for exports to Nepal?
Condition number 7 in the notification 76/2021-Cus (NT) dated 23rd September 2021 on the manner of issuing duty credit for goods exported under the RoDTEP scheme says that the duty credit under the scheme for exports made to Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar shall be allowed only upon realisation of sale proceeds against irrevocable letters of credit in freely convertible currency established by the importers in Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar in favour