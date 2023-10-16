'Prior export proceeds realisation must for refund on export of services'

Sign of the times: QR code turns better with AI

Rahul Gandhi's caste census: Will the Congress gain from OBC politics?

GST Council to discuss scope of budgetary support for units in hilly states

Centre to come up with pre-filled GST return forms by year-end: Report

Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR

GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered

Condition number 7 in the notification 76/2021-Cus (NT) dated 23rd September 2021 on the manner of issuing duty credit for goods exported under the RoDTEP scheme says that the duty credit under the scheme for exports made to Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar shall be allowed only upon realisation of sale proceeds against irrevocable letters of credit in freely convertible currency established by the importers in Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar in favour

Can we get RoDTEP benefits for exports to Nepal?

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com